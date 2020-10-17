ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 602,302 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $135.56 Million, closed the last trade at $8.15 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 14.47% during that session. The CLPT stock price is -2.94% off its 52-week high price of $8.39 and 64.91% above the 52-week low of $2.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 93.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 81.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) trade information

Sporting 14.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the CLPT stock price touched $8.40-2 or saw a rise of 2.98%. Year-to-date, ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. shares have moved 69.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) have changed 47.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 68.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.84% from current levels.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +25.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.1% with a share float percentage of 13.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 455.16 Thousand shares worth more than $1.62 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Parsons Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 151.58 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $538.88 Thousand and represent 0.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 383491 shares of worth $1.36 Million while later fund manager owns 59.88 Thousand shares of worth $212.87 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.