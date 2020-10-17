YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 502,721 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $52.06 per share which meant it lost -$1.29 on the day or -2.42% during that session. The YETI stock price is -5.72% off its 52-week high price of $55.04 and 70.65% above the 52-week low of $15.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 945.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.37.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) trade information

Despite being -2.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the YETI stock price touched $53.80- or saw a rise of 3.23%. Year-to-date, YETI Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 49.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have changed 8.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41 while the price target rests at a high of $70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.24% from current levels.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that YETI Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +116.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20%, compared to -4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.3% and 16.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.1%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $260.23 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $340.38 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $229.12 Million and $297.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.6% for the current quarter and 14.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.52% with a share float percentage of 115.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with YETI Holdings, Inc. having a total of 294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.34 Million shares worth more than $441.91 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 9.91 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $423.6 Million and represent 11.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.87% shares in the company for having 5104963 shares of worth $218.14 Million while later fund manager owns 4.41 Million shares of worth $215.55 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.07% of company’s outstanding stock.