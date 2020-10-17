Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 1,009,880 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $760.62 Million, closed the last trade at $12.07 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 1.94% during that session. The UIS stock price is -50.21% off its 52-week high price of $18.13 and 37.86% above the 52-week low of $7.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 491.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 513.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unisys Corporation (UIS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) trade information

Sporting 1.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the UIS stock price touched $12.31- or saw a rise of 1.95%. Year-to-date, Unisys Corporation shares have moved 1.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) have changed 1.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.5 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +107.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.56% from current levels.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unisys Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +4.23% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -85.7% and -20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $485.1 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $561.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $714.85 Million and $739.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -32.1% for the current quarter and -24.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -129.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9%.