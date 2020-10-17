Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 533,925 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.68 Million, closed the last trade at $7.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -6.66% during that session. The NETE stock price is -165.26% off its 52-week high price of $20.08 and 80.58% above the 52-week low of $1.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Net Element, Inc. (NETE) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) trade information

Despite being -6.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the NETE stock price touched $9.09-1 or saw a rise of 16.72%. Year-to-date, Net Element, Inc. shares have moved 135.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) have changed 28.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 305.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 228.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 230.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +230.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 230.25% from current levels.

Net Element, Inc. (NETE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Net Element, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +282.32% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -181.8% and 158.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.8 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $16Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $16.82 Million and $16.69 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12% for the current quarter and -4.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.2%.