CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 838,020 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $233.68 Million, closed the last trade at $3.17 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 2.92% during that session. The CTIC stock price is -16.09% off its 52-week high price of $3.68 and 80.44% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Sporting 2.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the CTIC stock price touched $3.25-2 or saw a rise of 2.46%. Year-to-date, CTI BioPharma Corp. shares have moved 100.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have changed 185.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 311.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 90.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +152.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.18% from current levels.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -31.7%.