Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 506,431 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $162.77 Million, closed the last trade at $11.98 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 3.28% during that session. The ATNM stock price is -62.52% off its 52-week high price of $19.47 and 60.68% above the 52-week low of $4.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 211.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 547.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) trade information

Sporting 3.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the ATNM stock price touched $12.33- or saw a rise of 2.84%. Year-to-date, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 83.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) have changed 28.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 563.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 261.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +442.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 108.68% from current levels.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +34.2%.