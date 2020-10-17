Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 915,528 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $107.47 Million, closed the last trade at $2.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.08% during that session. The LIZI stock price is -548.94% off its 52-week high price of $15.25 and 16.17% above the 52-week low of $1.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Despite being -2.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the LIZI stock price touched $4.75-5 or saw a rise of 50.53%. Year-to-date, Lizhi Inc. shares have moved -79.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) have changed -35.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 99.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 52.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 240.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +282.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 197.87% from current levels.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -375.8%.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.13% with a share float percentage of 0.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lizhi Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 22.45 Thousand shares worth more than $120.31 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 0.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.55 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.91 Thousand and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.