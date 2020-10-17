Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 2,198,456 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.68 Million, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.57% during that session. The WPG stock price is -668.85% off its 52-week high price of $4.69 and 8.36% above the 52-week low of $0.559. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

Despite being -0.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the WPG stock price touched $0.6377 or saw a rise of 4.89%. Year-to-date, Washington Prime Group Inc. shares have moved -83.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) have changed -15.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 68.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 23.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.75 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.95% from current levels.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Washington Prime Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -69.49%, compared to -21.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -133.3% and -750% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -114.5%.