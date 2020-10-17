Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 501,747 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $384.4 Million, closed the last trade at $8.4 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 2.07% during that session. The SYRS stock price is -74.88% off its 52-week high price of $14.69 and 49.29% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 521.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 394.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) trade information

Sporting 2.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the SYRS stock price touched $10.19- or saw a rise of 17.57%. Year-to-date, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 21.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have changed -17%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +138.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.05% from current levels.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.15%, compared to 14% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.1% and 17.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +435.8%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.54 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.58 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $558Million and $508Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 355.2% for the current quarter and 407.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.7%.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.76% with a share float percentage of 95.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 8.51 Million shares worth more than $90.75 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 18.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.62 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.6 Million and represent 14.47% of shares outstanding.