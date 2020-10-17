Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 762,646 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $807.66 Million, closed the last trade at $48.82 per share which meant it lost -$4.2 on the day or -7.92% during that session. The HIBB stock price is -14.63% off its 52-week high price of $55.96 and 84.99% above the 52-week low of $7.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 565.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 608.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) trade information

Despite being -7.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the HIBB stock price touched $55.52- or saw a rise of 12.07%. Year-to-date, Hibbett Sports, Inc. shares have moved 74.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have changed 23.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -52.89% from current levels.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hibbett Sports, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +273.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.27%, compared to -6.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.6% and 17.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.2%.