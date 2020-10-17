RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 682,558 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $420.92 Million, closed the last trade at $5.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.26% during that session. The RPT stock price is -191.92% off its 52-week high price of $15.18 and 11.15% above the 52-week low of $4.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 507.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 547.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RPT Realty (RPT) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) trade information

Despite being -2.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the RPT stock price touched $5.62-7 or saw a rise of 7.47%. Year-to-date, RPT Realty shares have moved -65.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have changed -15.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.85% from current levels.

RPT Realty (RPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RPT Realty shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.15%, compared to -6.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -200% and -104.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.85 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $44.67 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $57.12 Million and $58.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -25% for the current quarter and -23.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +55.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +635.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -4.03%.