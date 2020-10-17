Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 671,638 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14 Billion, closed the last trade at $50.89 per share which meant it gained $4.72 on the day or 10.22% during that session. The DDS stock price is -65.99% off its 52-week high price of $84.47 and 57.75% above the 52-week low of $21.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 600.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.6. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.86.

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) trade information

Sporting 10.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the DDS stock price touched $61.50- or saw a rise of 17.25%. Year-to-date, Dillard’s, Inc. shares have moved -30.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have changed 47.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump -41.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -62.66% from current levels.

Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dillard’s, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +106.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -268.82%, compared to -75% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -816.7% and -52.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -28.5%.

DDS Dividends

Dillard’s, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 12 and November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.6 at a share yield of 1.3%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.68%.