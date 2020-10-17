WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 997,888 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.13 per share which meant it lost -$1.03 on the day or -4.09% during that session. The WW stock price is -95.57% off its 52-week high price of $47.19 and 59.59% above the 52-week low of $9.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WW International, Inc. (WW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.63.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Despite being -4.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the WW stock price touched $25.72- or saw a rise of 6.18%. Year-to-date, WW International, Inc. shares have moved -36.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have changed 17.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +49.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.61% from current levels.

WW International, Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $325.58 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $321.91 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $348.57 Million and $332.58 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.6% for the current quarter and -3.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -45.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.7%.