Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has a beta value of -2.14 and has seen 973,865 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $770.82 Million, closed the last trade at $15 per share which meant it gained $1.1 on the day or 7.91% during that session. The HGEN stock price is -126.33% off its 52-week high price of $33.95 and 90% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 396.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) trade information

Sporting 7.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the HGEN stock price touched $15.70- or saw a rise of 4.46%. Year-to-date, Humanigen, Inc. shares have moved 515.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have changed 66.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 403.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +106.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 66.67% from current levels.

Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +60.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +27.3%.

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 86.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.19% with a share float percentage of 8.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Humanigen, Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Light Asset Management, LLC with over 804.6 Thousand shares worth more than $19.75 Million. As of June 29, 2020, First Light Asset Management, LLC held 0.38% of shares outstanding.