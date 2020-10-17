Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 1,208,930 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $409.87 Million, closed the last trade at $6.82 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.41% during that session. The ZIXI stock price is -36.22% off its 52-week high price of $9.29 and 58.36% above the 52-week low of $2.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 490.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 932.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zix Corporation (ZIXI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) trade information

Sporting 1.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the ZIXI stock price touched $7.06-3 or saw a rise of 3.47%. Year-to-date, Zix Corporation shares have moved 0.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have changed 19.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +61.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.63% from current levels.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zix Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +5.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 145.83%, compared to 7.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.4% and 15.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $53.74 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $55.32 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $47.27 Million and $50.38 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.7% for the current quarter and 9.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -260.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.