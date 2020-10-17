Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 628,456 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.84 Million, closed the last trade at $2.35 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 7.55% during that session. The SPRT stock price is -3.4% off its 52-week high price of $2.43 and 60.43% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 156.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 157.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) trade information

Sporting 7.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the SPRT stock price touched $2.45-4 or saw a rise of 4.26%. Year-to-date, Support.com, Inc. shares have moved 115.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) have changed 15.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.66% from current levels.

Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +141.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.