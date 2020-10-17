GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,000,811 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.78 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.55% during that session. The GOCO stock price is -117.66% off its 52-week high price of $26.25 and 0.33% above the 52-week low of $12.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 722.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +123.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 49.25% from current levels.

GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -246.1%.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is North Star Investment Management Corp, with the holding of over 4.99 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.93 Thousand and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Discovery Growth Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 1463652 shares of worth $20.36 Million while later fund manager owns 756.85 Thousand shares of worth $13.43 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.9% of company’s outstanding stock.