Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 522,736 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $326.1 Million, closed the last trade at $4.93 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.2% during that session. The VFF stock price is -80.55% off its 52-week high price of $8.901 and 58.01% above the 52-week low of $2.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 990.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Sporting 0.2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the VFF stock price touched $5.29-6 or saw a rise of 6.78%. Year-to-date, Village Farms International, Inc. shares have moved -20.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have changed -14.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 202.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $26.53. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +438.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62.27% from current levels.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.33% with a share float percentage of 18.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Village Farms International, Inc. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 2.81 Million shares worth more than $13.45 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 4.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., with the holding of over 1.12 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.38 Million and represent 1.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.27% shares in the company for having 2817332 shares of worth $13.5 Million while later fund manager owns 866.89 Thousand shares of worth $4.15 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.