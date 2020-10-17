Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE:FSI) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 780,477 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.6 Million, closed the last trade at $2.5 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 17.37% during that session. The FSI stock price is -26% off its 52-week high price of $3.15 and 65.6% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 135.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 75.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE:FSI) trade information

Sporting 17.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the FSI stock price touched $2.54-1 or saw a rise of 1.57%. Year-to-date, Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares have moved -2.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE:FSI) have changed 3.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40% from current levels.

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +89.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 106.25%, compared to -9.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +38.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -24.9%.

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE:FSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.32% with a share float percentage of 18.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flexible Solutions International Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 375.19 Thousand shares worth more than $765.38 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spears Abacus Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 113.65 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $231.84 Thousand and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 86857 shares of worth $177.19 Thousand while later fund manager owns 66.3 Thousand shares of worth $135.25 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.