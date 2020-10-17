AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 656,272 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.61 Million, closed the last trade at $1.9 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 8.57% during that session. The AGE stock price is -106.84% off its 52-week high price of $3.93 and 64.95% above the 52-week low of $0.666. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AGE) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) trade information

Sporting 8.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the AGE stock price touched $2.43 or saw a rise of 21.81%. Year-to-date, AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 4.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) have changed 115.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AGE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -51.8%.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.58% with a share float percentage of 43.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 3Million shares worth more than $2.84 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Broadwood Capital, Inc. held 7.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 646.03 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $611.6 Thousand and represent 1.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.1% shares in the company for having 415268 shares of worth $393.13 Thousand while later fund manager owns 213.66 Thousand shares of worth $202.27 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.