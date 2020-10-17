NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has a beta value of 0.7 and has seen 735,718 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $43.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.75 on the day or -1.71% during that session. The NEO stock price is -3.22% off its 52-week high price of $44.58 and 55.01% above the 52-week low of $19.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 667.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 663.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) trade information

Despite being -1.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the NEO stock price touched $44.58- or saw a rise of 3.12%. Year-to-date, NeoGenomics, Inc. shares have moved 47.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have changed 21.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 4Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump -1.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39 while the price target rests at a high of $46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.7% from current levels.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NeoGenomics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +51.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -93.55%, compared to 14% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.9% and -30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.6%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $126.23 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $131.56 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $104.67 Million and $106.87 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.6% for the current quarter and 23.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +16.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.2%.