Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 1,873,874 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -3.11% during that session. The NKTR stock price is -66.86% off its 52-week high price of $28.6 and 20.48% above the 52-week low of $13.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 860.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 939.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Despite being -3.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the NKTR stock price touched $18.09- or saw a rise of 5.25%. Year-to-date, Nektar Therapeutics shares have moved -20.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have changed -15.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +366.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.82% from current levels.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nektar Therapeutics shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.08%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -32.1% and -31.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +29.3%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.71 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.01 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $29.22 Million and $33.86 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.6% for the current quarter and -32% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -166.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -7.3%.