Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 609,586 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $200.91 Million, closed the last trade at $3.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -5.51% during that session. The METX stock price is -554.11% off its 52-week high price of $24.66 and 2.34% above the 52-week low of $3.6817. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 74.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 38.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Despite being -5.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the METX stock price touched $4.64-1 or saw a rise of 18.75%. Year-to-date, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares have moved -63.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) have changed -56.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 98.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -221.3%.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.77% with a share float percentage of 65.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Amundi Pioneer Asset Management with over 260Thousand shares worth more than $3.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management held 0.49% of shares outstanding.