Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has a beta value of 2.4 and has seen 692,412 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -2.93% during that session. The MRSN stock price is -48.99% off its 52-week high price of $26.64 and 92.62% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 480.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 904.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

Despite being -2.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the MRSN stock price touched $19.89- or saw a rise of 10.11%. Year-to-date, Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 212.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have changed -30.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +78.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.86% from current levels.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +106.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100%, compared to 14% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.3% and 8.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -96.2%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $440Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $440Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $290Million and $42Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 51.7% for the current quarter and 947.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +76.8%.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.26% with a share float percentage of 65.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 7.96 Million shares worth more than $186.25 Million. As of June 29, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 11.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $167.02 Million and represent 10.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 1894125 shares of worth $35.27 Million while later fund manager owns 1.75 Million shares of worth $41Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.