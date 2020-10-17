Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 869,597 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.46 Billion, closed the last trade at $74.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.96 on the day or -1.27% during that session. The RL stock price is -71.53% off its 52-week high price of $128.29 and 20.02% above the 52-week low of $59.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.83.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) trade information

Despite being -1.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the RL stock price touched $76.19- or saw a rise of 1.84%. Year-to-date, Ralph Lauren Corporation shares have moved -36.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) have changed -7.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $84.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $61 while the price target rests at a high of $145. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +93.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.44% from current levels.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ralph Lauren Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +7.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -81.86%, compared to -32% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -67.5% and -26.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -40.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.75%.