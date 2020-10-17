ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 646,564 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.66 Billion, closed the last trade at $78.22 per share which meant it gained $3.47 on the day or 4.64% during that session. The SWAV stock price is -1.32% off its 52-week high price of $79.25 and 71.86% above the 52-week low of $22.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 391.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 451.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) trade information

Sporting 4.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the SWAV stock price touched $79.25- or saw a rise of 1.29%. Year-to-date, ShockWave Medical, Inc. shares have moved 78.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have changed 13.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $83.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $72 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +15.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.95% from current levels.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ShockWave Medical, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +110.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.8%, compared to 5.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -19.6% and -2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +40.4%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.69 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.38 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $11.33 Million and $14.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.6% for the current quarter and 35.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.5%.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.49% with a share float percentage of 110.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ShockWave Medical, Inc. having a total of 177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.07 Million shares worth more than $240.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 2.57 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.92 Million and represent 7.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 1069811 shares of worth $50.68 Million while later fund manager owns 997.78 Thousand shares of worth $47.26 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.