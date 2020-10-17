Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1,018,569 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $520.8 Million, closed the last trade at $15.87 per share which meant it gained $1.61 on the day or 11.29% during that session. The DLTH stock price is -6.18% off its 52-week high price of $16.85 and 82.23% above the 52-week low of $2.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 191.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 290.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) trade information

Sporting 11.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the DLTH stock price touched $16.85- or saw a rise of 5.82%. Year-to-date, Duluth Holdings Inc. shares have moved 50.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) have changed 19.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.39% from current levels.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Duluth Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +298.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.79%, compared to -32% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -300% and 8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -18.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.79% with a share float percentage of 64.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Duluth Holdings Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 921.76 Thousand shares worth more than $6.79 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 3.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 617.26 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.55 Million and represent 2.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.07% shares in the company for having 315000 shares of worth $2.32 Million while later fund manager owns 311.56 Thousand shares of worth $2.3 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.