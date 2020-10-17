Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 562,222 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.97 Million, closed the last trade at $4.45 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 3.97% during that session. The BWEN stock price is -29.89% off its 52-week high price of $5.78 and 74.83% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 413.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 240.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) trade information

Sporting 3.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the BWEN stock price touched $4.94-9 or saw a rise of 9.9%. Year-to-date, Broadwind, Inc. shares have moved 168.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have changed 41.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 83.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +79.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.12% from current levels.

Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.43 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.24 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $46.14 Million and $49.25 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5% for the current quarter and -6.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +81.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24%.