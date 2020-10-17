Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 500,351 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $191.84 Million, closed the last trade at $8.36 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 7.46% during that session. The IEA stock price is -1.91% off its 52-week high price of $8.52 and 80.5% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 415.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 479.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) trade information

Sporting 7.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the IEA stock price touched $8.52-1 or saw a rise of 1.88%. Year-to-date, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. shares have moved 159.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) have changed 83.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 108.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -22.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $6.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -22.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.25% from current levels.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +326.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -132%, compared to -27.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.3% and -93.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $440Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $430Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $422.02 Million and $520Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.3% for the current quarter and -17.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +52.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.88% with a share float percentage of 72.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 875.1 Thousand shares worth more than $3.5 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Royce & Associates LP held 3.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 346.45 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.39 Million and represent 1.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Value Trust, Inc. and Royce Micro Cap Trust. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 600000 shares of worth $2.4 Million while later fund manager owns 275.1 Thousand shares of worth $1.1 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.2% of company’s outstanding stock.