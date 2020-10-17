Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 696,070 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.79 Million, closed the last trade at $1.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.94% during that session. The VCNX stock price is -517.68% off its 52-week high price of $12.23 and 17.68% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) trade information

Despite being -2.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the VCNX stock price touched $2.19 or saw a rise of 9.59%. Year-to-date, Vaccinex, Inc. shares have moved -59.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) have changed -62.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 762.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 646.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 253.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +253.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 253.54% from current levels.

Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +3.8%.

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.38% with a share float percentage of 77.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaccinex, Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MSD Partners, L.P. with over 922.55 Thousand shares worth more than $3.33 Million. As of June 29, 2020, MSD Partners, L.P. held 4.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 138.3 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $499.25 Thousand and represent 0.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.61% shares in the company for having 121573 shares of worth $438.88 Thousand while later fund manager owns 16.72 Thousand shares of worth $60.37 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.