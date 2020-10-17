Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 542,689 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.76 Million, closed the last trade at $1.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -7.14% during that session. The HUSA stock price is -276.33% off its 52-week high price of $6.36 and 49.11% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) trade information

Despite being -7.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the HUSA stock price touched $1.94 or saw a rise of 12.89%. Year-to-date, Houston American Energy Corp. shares have moved -7.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) have changed 70.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 533.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 166.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $137.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8036.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $137.5 while the price target rests at a high of $137.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8036.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8036.09% from current levels.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -904.3%.