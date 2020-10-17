Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 974,036 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.65 Billion, closed the last trade at $40.98 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.02% during that session. The REPL stock price is -12.98% off its 52-week high price of $46.3 and 79.06% above the 52-week low of $8.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 459.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

Sporting 0.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the REPL stock price touched $46.30- or saw a rise of 11.49%. Year-to-date, Replimune Group, Inc. shares have moved 185.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 70.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have changed 75.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 933.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $54. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.47% from current levels.

Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.6%.

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.94% with a share float percentage of 105.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Replimune Group, Inc. having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. with over 5.34 Million shares worth more than $132.82 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. held 13.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 3.1 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77.14 Million and represent 7.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 918717 shares of worth $18.35 Million while later fund manager owns 598.41 Thousand shares of worth $14.87 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.