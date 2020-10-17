FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 555,267 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.25 Million, closed the last trade at $2.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -16.41% during that session. The HUGE stock price is -554.21% off its 52-week high price of $14 and 3.27% above the 52-week low of $2.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 85.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 726.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) trade information

Despite being -16.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the HUGE stock price touched $2.75-2 or saw a rise of 22.18%. Year-to-date, FSD Pharma Inc. shares have moved -60.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) have changed -23.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 75.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 414.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +414.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 414.02% from current levels.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.