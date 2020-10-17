Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) has a beta value of 3.02 and has seen 874,950 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $248.39 Million, closed the last trade at $3.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.65% during that session. The ABUS stock price is -193.81% off its 52-week high price of $9.02 and 73.29% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) trade information

Despite being -0.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the ABUS stock price touched $3.33-7 or saw a rise of 7.81%. Year-to-date, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares have moved 10.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) have changed 5.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +160.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.29% from current levels.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -137.8%.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.04% with a share float percentage of 50.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arbutus Biopharma Corporation having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 6.87 Million shares worth more than $12.5 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RTW Investments LP held 8.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, with the holding of over 4.33 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.88 Million and represent 5.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.24% shares in the company for having 1031555 shares of worth $1.88 Million while later fund manager owns 717.47 Thousand shares of worth $1.31 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.