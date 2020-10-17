Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 623,857 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $286.94 Million, closed the last trade at $5.8 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 11.32% during that session. The GMDA stock price is -32.76% off its 52-week high price of $7.7 and 55.17% above the 52-week low of $2.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 555.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 224.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Sporting 11.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the GMDA stock price touched $5.84-0 or saw a rise of 0.68%. Year-to-date, Gamida Cell Ltd. shares have moved 34.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have changed 34.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 198.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 172.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +244.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 124.14% from current levels.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +51.9%.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.25% with a share float percentage of 69.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gamida Cell Ltd. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.9 Million shares worth more than $22.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 31.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 2.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.8 Million and represent 13.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 11.29% shares in the company for having 1731328 shares of worth $6.94 Million while later fund manager owns 1.47 Million shares of worth $5.88 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 9.56% of company’s outstanding stock.