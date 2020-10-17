Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has a beta value of 0.3 and has seen 781,081 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $175.95 Million, closed the last trade at $2.09 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 3.47% during that session. The EVC stock price is -44.5% off its 52-week high price of $3.02 and 47.37% above the 52-week low of $1.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 306.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 217.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) trade information

Sporting 3.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the EVC stock price touched $2.14-2 or saw a rise of 2.56%. Year-to-date, Entravision Communications Corporation shares have moved -20.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) have changed 53.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 554.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 115.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +115.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 115.31% from current levels.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45.9 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $56.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $69.24 Million and $68.82 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -33.7% for the current quarter and -17.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -272%.

EVC Dividends

Entravision Communications Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.1 at a share yield of 4.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.66%.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.84% with a share float percentage of 88.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Entravision Communications Corporation having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are American Century Companies, Inc. with over 8.78 Million shares worth more than $12.55 Million. As of June 29, 2020, American Century Companies, Inc. held 14.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.96 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.52 Million and represent 9.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 11.12% shares in the company for having 6663517 shares of worth $9.53 Million while later fund manager owns 1.33 Million shares of worth $1.9 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.