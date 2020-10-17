Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has a beta value of 2.88 and has seen 565,405 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $169.03 Million, closed the last trade at $5.72 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 3.35% during that session. The CNTY stock price is -56.47% off its 52-week high price of $8.95 and 82.34% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 206.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 450.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) trade information

Sporting 3.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the CNTY stock price touched $6.01-4 or saw a rise of 4.91%. Year-to-date, Century Casinos, Inc. shares have moved -27.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) have changed -9.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +92.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.9% from current levels.

Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Century Casinos, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +81.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 192.31%, compared to 5.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 250% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90.39 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $89Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $53.78 Million and $67.24 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 68.1% for the current quarter and 32.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.82% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -674.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.