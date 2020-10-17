Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has a beta value of 3 and has seen 499,055 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $676.29 Million, closed the last trade at $15.76 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 2.07% during that session. The CLDX stock price is -22.59% off its 52-week high price of $19.32 and 90.48% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 808.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 727.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) trade information

Sporting 2.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the CLDX stock price touched $17.72- or saw a rise of 11.06%. Year-to-date, Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 606.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) have changed 34.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.52% from current levels.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +657.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -46.34%, compared to 14% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 52% and 40.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $390Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $400Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $546Million and $887Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -28.6% for the current quarter and -54.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +75.8%.