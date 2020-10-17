Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 715,149 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $469.67 Million, closed the last trade at $14.91 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 1.77% during that session. The CRDF stock price is -21.53% off its 52-week high price of $18.12 and 95.31% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +67.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.1% from current levels.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1556.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -62.86%, compared to 14% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.4% and 77.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $20Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $52Million and $93Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -61.5% for the current quarter and -78.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +66.2%.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.4% with a share float percentage of 11.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardiff Oncology, Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caxton Corp with over 1.6 Million shares worth more than $7.99 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Caxton Corp held 6.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 1Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.01 Million and represent 4.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 216695 shares of worth $1.09 Million while later fund manager owns 77.58 Thousand shares of worth $388.7 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.