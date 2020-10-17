BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 861,612 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.02 Billion, closed the last trade at $40.97 per share which meant it gained $1.77 on the day or 4.52% during that session. The BBIO stock price is -18.04% off its 52-week high price of $48.36 and 65.27% above the 52-week low of $14.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 900.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 611.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.92.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Sporting 4.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the BBIO stock price touched $41.51- or saw a rise of 1.3%. Year-to-date, BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. shares have moved 16.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have changed 9.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39 while the price target rests at a high of $53. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.81% from current levels.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +48.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.56%, compared to -12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -80.4% and -37.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.1%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.6 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.06 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $26.74 Million and $13.82 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -67.8% for the current quarter and 1.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -118.1%.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.07% with a share float percentage of 109.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 34.51 Million shares worth more than $1.13 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. held 28.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P., with the holding of over 26.62 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $868.11 Million and represent 21.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 2088032 shares of worth $68.09 Million while later fund manager owns 1.82 Million shares of worth $59.4 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.