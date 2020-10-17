AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has a beta value of 0.8 and has seen 986,842 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $678.54 Million, closed the last trade at $24.08 per share which meant it gained $2.14 on the day or 9.75% during that session. The ANAB stock price is -63.95% off its 52-week high price of $39.48 and 58.47% above the 52-week low of $10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 466.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 245.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.72.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) trade information

Sporting 9.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the ANAB stock price touched $25.47- or saw a rise of 5.46%. Year-to-date, AnaptysBio, Inc. shares have moved 48.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have changed 52.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +49.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.71% from current levels.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AnaptysBio, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +40.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.94%, compared to 14% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.4% and 65.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +295.9%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -43.9%.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.79% with a share float percentage of 106.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AnaptysBio, Inc. having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EcoR1 Capital, LLC with over 3.08 Million shares worth more than $68.7 Million. As of June 29, 2020, EcoR1 Capital, LLC held 11.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.53 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.49 Million and represent 9.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 735000 shares of worth $13.2 Million while later fund manager owns 719.95 Thousand shares of worth $10.62 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.