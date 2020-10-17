Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has a beta value of 0.9 and has seen 751,445 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $501.79 Million, closed the last trade at $4.76 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 3.93% during that session. The ORGO stock price is -75.13% off its 52-week high price of $8.336 and 48.07% above the 52-week low of $2.472. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 485.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 130.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Sporting 3.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the ORGO stock price touched $5.10-6 or saw a rise of 6.67%. Year-to-date, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares have moved -1.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have changed 14.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 404.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +110.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 47.06% from current levels.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +44.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.29%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and -150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $71.96 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $72.47 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $64.27 Million and $74.64 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12% for the current quarter and -2.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +52.7%.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.61% with a share float percentage of 79.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Organogenesis Holdings Inc. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.06 Million shares worth more than $4.08 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Prosight Management, LP, with the holding of over 535.62 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.06 Million and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 395156 shares of worth $1.7 Million while later fund manager owns 306.15 Thousand shares of worth $1.13 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.