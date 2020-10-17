BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 603,784 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $166.6 Million, closed the last trade at $5.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -3.45% during that session. The BSGM stock price is -122.36% off its 52-week high price of $12.43 and 57.78% above the 52-week low of $2.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 374.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 687.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

Despite being -3.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the BSGM stock price touched $6.04-7 or saw a rise of 7.45%. Year-to-date, BioSig Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -5.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) have changed -32.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 204.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +204.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 204.11% from current levels.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -12%.