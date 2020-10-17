Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 806,908 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.49 Million, closed the last trade at $1.48 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 11.28% during that session. The AMRH stock price is -258.11% off its 52-week high price of $5.3 and 57.7% above the 52-week low of $0.626. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 215.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 405.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) trade information

Sporting 11.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the AMRH stock price touched $1.5 or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, Ameri Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -34.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) have changed 20.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 744.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.5 while the price target rests at a high of $12.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +744.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 744.59% from current levels.

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +86.2%.