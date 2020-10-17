ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 601,615 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59 Billion, closed the last trade at $43.1 per share which meant it gained $4 on the day or 10.23% during that session. The ALXO stock price is -20.65% off its 52-week high price of $52 and 35.01% above the 52-week low of $28.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 155.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 179.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +48.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.01% from current levels.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -33.7%.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Hartford Small Company Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 279400 shares of worth $9.14 Million while later fund manager owns 176.05 Thousand shares of worth $5.76 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.