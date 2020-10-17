Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) has a beta value of -0.25 and has seen 595,344 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.78 Million, closed the last trade at $0.9 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.08% during that session. The COCP stock price is -237.78% off its 52-week high price of $3.04 and 56.67% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 713.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) trade information

Despite being -2.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the COCP stock price touched $0.9899 or saw a rise of 8.98%. Year-to-date, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. shares have moved 81.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) have changed -9.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 181.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 63.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 455.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +455.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 455.56% from current levels.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.7%.