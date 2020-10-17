Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has a beta value of 2 and has seen 638,331 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $690.6 Million, closed the last trade at $16.95 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.41% during that session. The PLT stock price is -150.38% off its 52-week high price of $42.44 and 72.86% above the 52-week low of $4.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 820.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 956.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.47.

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) trade information

Sporting 0.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the PLT stock price touched $17.70- or saw a rise of 4.24%. Year-to-date, Plantronics, Inc. shares have moved -38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have changed 37.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41% from current levels.

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plantronics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +47.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.45%, compared to 0.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -62.1% and 43.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $375.74 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $376.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $482.88 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -464.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.