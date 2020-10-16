In last trading session, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw 4,975,802 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.98 trading at -$2.51 or -21.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $121.75 Million. That closing price of VVPR’s stock is at a discount of -170.94% from its 52-week high price of $24.33 and is indicating a premium of 93.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -21.85%, in the last five days VVPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 09 when the stock touched $24.33- price level, adding 63.09% to its value on the day. VivoPower International PLC’s shares saw a change of 755.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11% in past 5-day. VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) showed a performance of 34.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 134.21 Million shares which calculate 29.11 days to cover the short interests.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -49.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -252.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 81.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for VivoPower International PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at VVPR for having 89.59 Thousand shares of worth $118.26 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 6.58 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.68 Thousand.