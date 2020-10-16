In recent trading session, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) saw 1,449,553 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.31 trading at $1.15 or 9.46% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.44 Billion. That current trading price of SY’s stock is at a discount of -20.66% from its 52-week high price of $16.06 and is indicating a premium of 39.67% from its 52-week low price of $8.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 161.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 595.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For So-Young International Inc. (SY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.46%, in the last five days SY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 16 when the stock touched $13.80- price level, adding 4.2% to its value on the day. So-Young International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.93% in past 5-day. So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) showed a performance of 5.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.33 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that So-Young International Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +12.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -20% in the current quarter and calculating 9.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $53.6 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $65.94 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $42.64 Million and $50.71 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.7% while estimating it to be 30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 413.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50 institutions for So-Young International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SY for having 12.52 Million shares of worth $169.88 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 96.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is First Manhattan Company, which was holding about 4.3 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 33.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.37 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 579025 shares of worth $8.3 Million or 4.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 563.98 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.65 Million in the company or a holder of 4.34% of company’s stock.