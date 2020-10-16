In recent trading session, Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) saw 3,588,496 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.98 trading at $0.5 or 1.18% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $25.48 Billion. That current trading price of RPRX’s stock is at a discount of -31.46% from its 52-week high price of $56.5 and is indicating a premium of 10.33% from its 52-week low price of $38.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.59 in the current quarter.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $51.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $47 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $56. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +30.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 9.35% for stock’s current value.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $453.57 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $459.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 70.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.8%

RPRX Dividends

Royalty Pharma plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 12 and August 12, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.4%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.6 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 16.36 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $794.11 Million.

On the other hand, Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3659399 shares of worth $177.66 Million or 1% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.05 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $131.45 Million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.